flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting 30th September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the start of daily flights to Warsaw (WAW) from 30th September, 2021. Warsaw will become flydubai’s second destination in Poland after Krakow (KRK), which currently operates with a twice weekly service.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said, "We have been flying to Krakow in Poland since 2018 and by adding Warsaw to our network we are providing our passengers with more options for travel to and from Poland. We look forward to creating travel and trade flows with our daily service."

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce, flydubai, said, "We are pleased to see our network in Europe grow further with the start of operations to Warsaw. With daily flights to Warsaw, and more countries lifting restrictions on international travel, passengers will have the opportunity to explore more destinations on the flydubai network."

With international travel restrictions gradually easing, flydubai has grown its network to over 90 destinations including several seasonal summer routes, such as Batumi in Georgia, Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Naples in Italy, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Tivat in Montenegro.

flydubai’s network offers passengers the chance to explore a range of cities rich in culture, heritage and activities such as Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Istanbul, Ljubljana, Tbilisi, Tirana and Yerevan. flydubai also offers flights to some of the best beaches and tropical hotspots in the world including the Maldives and Zanzibar.

Emirates will codeshare on flights to Warsaw, offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 168 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks, including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia, and the US.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Passengers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. Passengers can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.