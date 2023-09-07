Open Menu

Flydubai Launches Daily Service To Cairo

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the launch of flights to Cairo's Sphinx International Airport (SPX) starting on 28th October 2023. The daily flight will support the growing demand for travel between Cairo and Dubai.

With the launch of daily flights to Cairo, the carrier will serve the Egyptian market with a total of 17 weekly flights, including the daily operations to Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE). flydubai’s network in Africa has grown to 12 destinations with the latest addition of Cairo as well as Mombasa to its expanding network.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce the start of operations to Cairo in October. flydubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between countries and enabling more people to travel conveniently and more often. I would like to thank the authorities for their support in launching operations to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport, and we look forward to growing the traffic on this new entry point to the city over the years.”

Sphinx International Airport is located on the road between Cairo and Alexandria, forty-five kilometres from the pyramids of Giza. The new airport serves the residents of the Greater Cairo districts as well as the governorates of Fayoum and Beni Suif.

Sphinx International Airport is a short drive from Egypt’s main historical and archaeological sites and facilitates connections with the Red Sea resorts including Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “Egypt is a very important market for flydubai. The new daily service will provide our passengers from the UAE, GCC and CIS regions with more options for travel to Cairo through Dubai’s aviation hub.

The flights to Cairo will complement our daily services to Alexandria and provide passengers with a greater choice whether they are travelling in business or Economy. Passengers will get to experience the added comfort and enhanced travel experience offered on our Boeing 737 MAX, which will be scheduled to operate on this route for the first time. We are confident this will be a popular destination and we look forward to growing our operations to meet the increasing demand.”

flydubai has created an expanding network of more than 115 destinations in 53 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent. The Dubai-based carrier operates a young and efficient fleet of 79 Boeing 737 aircraft offering passengers a convenient and enjoyable travel experience. Passengers can expect more space and comfort in Business Class as well as internationally-inspired menus and hours of immersive inflight entertainment.

