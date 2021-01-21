UrduPoint.com
Flydubai Launches Double Daily Flights To Doha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:15 PM

flydubai launches double daily flights to Doha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, today announced the resumption of flights to Qatar. A double daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) will start from 26th January.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "with today’s announcement we see the flydubai network grow to 64 destinations. Flights to Doha will start from 26 January and to meet expected demand we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service."

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey.

