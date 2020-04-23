UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flydubai Pays Tribute To Frontline Workers Says 'thank You'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:30 PM

flydubai pays tribute to frontline workers says 'thank you'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Dubai-based airline flydubai today launched a video as a tribute to the frontline workers, its passengers across its network and the residents of the UAE for the role they are playing during these unprecedented times.

The video features content created by flydubai staff members from different departments, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers as well as members of its customer service team. The stories depict how the lives of those who feature in the video have changed and how they look forward to a time when together once again becomes our favourite destination.

Commenting on the release of the video, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said, "We dedicate this video to the frontline workers, those who have contributed so much and to everyone who has seen their lives change at this time. The video has been inspired by our own people and their genuine gratitude for the selfless contribution that is being made by everyone."

More Stories From Middle East

