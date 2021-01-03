UrduPoint.com
Flydubai Resumes Flights To Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) Dubai-based carrier Flydubai announced it has already resumed its flights to the Dammam International Airport, and Riyadh International Airport, Saudi Arabia, with its Jeddah flights, which are now open for booking, to follow effective February.

The company said the announcement comes in line with the directives issued by all authorities concerned, and urged all travelers to check IATA travel Centre, which is run by the International Air Transport Association, or its website: flydubai.com, ahead of booking their flights, or call (971) 600 54 44 45.

