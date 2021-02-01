UrduPoint.com
Flydubai Resumes Flights To Tbilisi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that twice-weekly flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Tbilisi International Airport (TBS) in Georgia are available to be booked.

Flights to Tbilisi resume as the authorities in Georgia ease travel restrictions for international travel from 1st February.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, "We have steadily grown our network to more than 65 destinations and are pleased to restart our operations to Tbilisi.  We will continue to launch flights to more destinations as restrictions ease in countries within our geographic reach. Flights are available to book on flydubai.com."

flydubai announced last week the launch of flights to Salzburg and Malta, in addition to the resumption of flights to Catania and Naples, which will commence from May.

