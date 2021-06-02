UrduPoint.com
Flydubai Resumes Its Operations To Italy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:45 PM

flydubai resumes its operations to Italy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced today the resumption of its operations to Naples in Italy. The three weekly flights to Naples International Airport (NAP) will commence on 1st July.

From 2nd June, a quarantine-free travel corridor has been established between Italy and the UAE enabling passengers to travel between the two countries with less restrictions. A negative COVID-19 test result will be required 48 hours before departure from the UAE. On arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test. The safe travel corridor with Italy is the latest in a series of agreements signed by the UAE including those with Bahrain, Greece and Serbia.

flydubai will increase the frequency of flights to Naples to a four-weekly service from 1st August.

Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from 4th and 24th June respectively. The carrier will commence flights to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt from 15th June and to the Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos from 18th June. flydubai will also restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from 25th June and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival.

