Flydubai Resumes Operations To Prague And Zagreb

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) flydubai today announced that it has resumed its operations to Prague and Zagreb, with plans to operate up to five weekly flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Prague International Airport (PRG) and twice weekly flights to Franjo Tuđman Airport Zagreb (ZAG).

flydubai will increase the frequency of its operations to ZAG to four weekly flights from December this year.

Commenting on the resumption of flights to Prague and Zagreb, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, "We are excited to resume operations to Croatia and the Czech Republic which are two popular destinations on the flydubai network.

With international travel restrictions gradually easing, flydubai has grown its network to over 95 destinations 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

The restart of flydubai’s operations to the Czech and Croatian markets will enable more people to travel to Dubai as Expo 2020 Dubai opens its doors to visitors from beginning of October.

