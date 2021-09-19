flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) flydubai has signed an agreement with the Saudi Ground Services Company, under which the Saudi Company will undertake ground handling services for flydubai in various Saudi airports.

The agreement is worth more than AED100 million and stipulates that the Saudi company will provide ground handling services for the Dubai carrier in all the Kingdom’s airports, including the 11 airports in which flydubai operates, flydubai said in a statement today.

The five-year agreement was signed by Hamad Obaidullah, Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai, and Mohammed Mazi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Ground Services Company.

The Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai said that the signing of the agreement reflects the longstanding relations between flydubai and its strategic partners within the Kingdom’s market, which, he said, is one of the airline’s most important markets.

Obaidullah added: "We thank the competent authorities in Saudi Arabia for their continuous efforts in providing support to flydubai’s operations inside the Kingdom."

"We are proud of our partnership with flydubai, which reflects our commitment to the highest standards of services. And we're looking forward to working with the airline as part of our plans to expand our network regionally and beyond," said Mazi.