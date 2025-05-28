Flydubai Strengthens Presence In Europe With Four New Destinations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, continues to grow its network with the launch of flights to four new destinations. This includes the start of flights to Chișinău and Iași from September 2025 in addition to Riga and Vilnius from December 2025, expanding the carrier’s network in Europe to 35 destinations across 20 countries.
This announcement makes flydubai the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights between Dubai and Iași International Airport (IAS) in Romania. The carrier first started operating to Romania in 2012 with the launch of flights to Bucharest.
This also marks the carrier’s first entry into the Baltic region with a direct service to Riga International Airport (RIX) in Latvia and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) in Lithuania, increasing the number of underserved markets on its network to more than 100 destinations.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “The expansion of our network reflects our unwavering commitment to opening up underserved markets and stimulating free flows of trade and tourism, and we are pleased to see this happen with the launch of our latest destinations in Europe.
Today, we have built a diverse network of more than 135 destinations, 75% of which are underserved routes from Dubai. With our new services to Eastern Europe and the Baltic region, we look forward to strengthening the UAE’s trade and cultural links and supporting Dubai’s position as an international aviation hub.”
Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “Europe remains an important market for flydubai and we are excited to grow our network with the addition of Chișinău, Iași, Riga and Vilnius. These gateways into Eastern Europe and the Baltic region will enable more passengers to enjoy an enhanced travel experience with a convenient service to Dubai and further beyond on the flydubai network as well as the Emirates network through our codeshare partnership.”
