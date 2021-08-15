flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced temporary suspension of its flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and review its plans in line with the instructions made by the competent authorities.

The passengers will be contacted regarding their refund and rebooking options, added the airline.