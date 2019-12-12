UrduPoint.com
Flydubai To Offer Daily Flights To Krabi, Thailand

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

flydubai to offer daily flights to Krabi, Thailand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) flydubai’s inaugural flight has touched down in Krabi in Thailand, becoming the first UAE-based airline to offer flights to the popular holiday destination. The daily flights are operated via a short stop in Yangon, Myanmar and are codeshared with Emirates.

flydubai has become the first carrier in the UAE to operate flights to Krabi and with the new daily service from the UAE, the GCC and those connecting from Europe and the USA on the Emirates network now have more options to explore Asia and the Far East. Passengers from Thailand have more opportunities to benefit from direct flights to Dubai and beyond.

