flydubai to resume flights to Asmara

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the resumption flights to Eritrea’s capital Asmara with a weekly flight service, starting from April 15.

Flights to Asmara will operate between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Asmara International Airport (ASM). Flights are now available to book on flydubai.com.

With the relaunch of flights to Asmara, flydubai has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Doha, Istanbul and the Maldives as well as new routes such as Malta, Tel Aviv and Tirana.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "We continue to reopen destinations on our network and look forward to offering our passengers the convenience of direct airlinks to Dubai."

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: "We are pleased to relaunch our operations to Eritrea as we continue to offer convenient and reliable travel services between both countries.

We look forward to welcoming our passengers from Asmara back onboard our flights as they travel to Dubai and beyond on our growing network."

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey.

The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover to offer passengers greater peace of mind when travelling.

In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates. To take advantage of these special rates, passengers must be able to present a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy.