Flydubai Unveils New Business Class Lounge At Dubai International
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) flydubai has unveiled its new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). The 900-square-metre Business Class Lounge can accommodate more than 200 passengers.
The official opening of the lounge was attended by Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai; Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA); Major-General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, General Director Assistant of the GDRFA; Major-General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Acting Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Airports; and Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, along with other key stakeholders.
Commenting on the opening of the new Business Class Lounge, Obaidalla said, “This year, flydubai is celebrating a milestone in its journey marking 15 years of operations.
We remain committed to constantly evolving and investing in enhancing customer experience whether in the air or on the ground.”
Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, said, “Lounges are a key component for the seamless and comfortable travel experience we aim to provide to our customers. The new flydubai Business Class Lounge and boarding gate provide added convenience to our passengers who are looking for a more personalised and efficient travel experience, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.”
Earlier in October this year, the carrier officially opened its new Business Class check-in at Terminal 2, Dubai International.
