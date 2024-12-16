Open Menu

Flydubai Unveils New Business Class Lounge At Dubai International

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) flydubai has unveiled its new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). The 900-square-metre Business Class Lounge can accommodate more than 200 passengers.

The official opening of the lounge was attended by Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai; Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA); Major-General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, General Director Assistant of the GDRFA; Major-General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Acting Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Airports; and Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, along with other key stakeholders.

Commenting on the opening of the new Business Class Lounge, Obaidalla said, “This year, flydubai is celebrating a milestone in its journey marking 15 years of operations.

We remain committed to constantly evolving and investing in enhancing customer experience whether in the air or on the ground.”

Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, said, “Lounges are a key component for the seamless and comfortable travel experience we aim to provide to our customers. The new flydubai Business Class Lounge and boarding gate provide added convenience to our passengers who are looking for a more personalised and efficient travel experience, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.”

Earlier in October this year, the carrier officially opened its new Business Class check-in at Terminal 2, Dubai International.

Related Topics

Business Dubai October Airport

Recent Stories

flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

55 seconds ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

16 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

16 minutes ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

30 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

31 minutes ago
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

42 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

42 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

42 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East