Flying Flag For Siemens Energy At Masdar City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) A flag-raising ceremony at Masdar City this morning marked the brand launch of Siemens Energy in the region.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, attended the ceremony hosted by Dietmar Siersdorfer, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Energy middle East and UAE.

Siemens Energy is a pure-play energy-focused company, committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy possible. The new brand’s regional office will operate from SiemensMiddle East headquarters at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban community.

"Raising the new Siemens Energy flag at our regional headquarters at Masdar City is testament to our unwavering commitment to the UAE and the Middle East and emblematic of our long partnership with Masdar," said Siemens Energy’s Dietmar Siersdorfer.

"We at Siemens Energy are committed to providing solutions to meet rising energy demand and improve energy access. We are contributing to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy possible. We are energising society."

"Witnessing this important milestone in Siemens’ history in the region today was a proud moment," said Mohamed Al Ramahi of Masdar. "Not only has Siemens been a longstanding partner of Masdar on our renewable energy journey in the Middle East and internationally, they have also been one of our anchor tenants at Masdar City, our home in Abu Dhabi. We share their deep commitment to advancing renewable energy and sustainability technologies for the region and the world, and congratulate the whole team on the launch of Siemens Energy."

