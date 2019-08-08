FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection of local voting centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, Elections, confirmed its selection of local voting centres, in coordination with the National Election Commission.

It added that it has considered the appropriate geographical distribution of the voting centres, to cover the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, so no voter has to travel over 35 kilometres to vote.

The committee made this statement during a media meeting at its headquarters in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Department of Citizens Affairs of the Office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Federal Election Commission 2019, and members of the committee.

Al Qubaisi stressed that the committee aims to expand the geographic coverage of the voting centres, to encourage people to vote in the FNC election and achieve the largest participation of registered voters in Abu Dhabi.

He also noted the readiness of the voting centres, which will be manned by qualified staff and supported by all relevant authorities involved in the elections.

Al Qubaisi pointed out that the average time needed to complete the registration process for every candidate in the FNC 2019 elections is between five to ten minutes, based on the experience of the committee while the time taken to cast a vote is three minutes, in line with related international standards.