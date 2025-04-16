FNC adopts recommendations to enhance role of national media through government policy

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal National Council (FNC), chiredby its Speaker Saqr Ghobash, today adopted a set of recommendations during its 9th meeting of the Second ordinary Session of the 18th Legislative Term, held today at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The adoption of recommendations took place during the discussion of the government's policy on enhancing the role of national media in deepening content and reinforcing national identity. The session was attended by Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health, and Prevention (MoHAP) and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council.

Among the most important recommendations emphasised by the FNC were the Emiratisation of leadership and supervisory positions, and the preparation of second- and third-tier leadership in all media institutions in both the public and private sectors. The FNC also stressed the importance of utilising the accumulated expertise of professional national media talents as advisors and trainers in government media institutions, involving them in discussion panels, workshops, and media forums held inside and outside the country. It recommended forming partnerships with educational and media institutions, and engaging national media talents in training and qualifying students with abilities and skills in the best professional practices in modern media. Additionally, the Council recommended aligning modern academic and practical programmes with the professional requirements of the media sector to meet the needs of the labour market.

The FNC’s recommendations also included the need to reorganise the responsibilities assigned to media outlets in order to separate the jurisdictions of each entity during practical implementation. It emphasised the importance of designating a single media authority to act as the reference for all media entities in the country, and activating the role of the National Media Office to carry out its assigned responsibilities, especially after the increase in its workforce and its support with human and logistical capabilities.

Furthermore, the council called for activating the mandate of the UAE Media Council in coordinating with government media entities in the country to harmonise national and local media policies in a way that supports the Union and promotes the concept of national identity and unity. It also recommended the formation of an advisory committee composed of various entities concerned with national identity and national media talents, with the goal of deepening media content and reinforcing national identity, and establishing clear foundations and guidelines for it.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed emphasised the UAE's official bodies' commitment to bolstering the media's role, highlighting a significant ongoing transformation to align it with the nation's progress across all sectors. He stressed the importance of adopting international best practices while respecting the country's unique approach and societal values.

Subsequently, Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, presented overviews of the NMO and UAE Media Council.and their achievements in 2024.

Responding to FNC members inquiries, the NMO chairman said that the media is undergoing continuous and rapid evolution driven by the shift towards digital platforms. He affirmed that both the National Media Office and the UAE Media Council are actively working to streamline media operations. The nation's success, he emphasised, stems from the leadership's visionary dynamism and the ongoing development across all sectors.

Al Hamed further clarified that the UAE Media Council comprises representatives from local media outlets in each emirate, fostering consistent coordination with various entities nationwide. He explained that the ongoing review and revision of laws and regulations necessitate an update to media legislation to better serve the UAE. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to enhance communication and empower council members to more effectively keep pace with the UAE's advancements.

He noted the active role of local media councils in providing input to the central council, with high-level sessions being regularly convened. To date, over five sessions have been held with representatives from all media sectors. Furthermore, he asserted that the UAE presents an optimal environment for establishing media-related ventures, attracting content creators, filmmakers, and novelists alike.

Numerous public and private institutions were invited to a conference to explore investment opportunities within the country.

He added that social media platforms are a boundless space, and we take into account global practices in this regard. The role of the National Media Office is to monitor social media platforms to enhance the positive image of the country, and there is cooperation with various relevant authorities regarding these platforms. However, globally, they are ungoverned, and there is a positive direction in this regard. The important thing is public awareness and parental oversight of children.

"In response to a question about ensuring a higher percentage of UAE citizens in dealing with platforms and content, the NMO Chairman said, ‘We’ve met with UAE citizen students and graduates, motivated them, and directed them towards the required specialisations in media. This is the direction we are working on.'

Al Hamed added: “The UAE enjoys an exceptionally strong international reputation, a fact consistently observed during numerous visits to various countries. This testament to the leadership's dedicated efforts underscores their focus on effectively communicating the nation's esteemed standing, distinctive approach, and core values on the global stage, a priority actively pursued during our international engagements.”

Responding to a question regarding the limited number of national professionals in media institutions, Al Hamed stated, "We have established a collaborative partnership with NAFIS, an initiative encompassing over ten companies. Through this cooperation, we have successfully facilitated the graduation of at least 60 individuals in relevant fields. Furthermore, a dedicated committee comprising 50 national experts from all media sectors has been formed. Their mandate is to transfer their extensive experience to develop a robust new media ecosystem. Our ongoing efforts include the creation of a comprehensive database, envisioned as the central foundation for a unified national media framework. This system is currently under development, with the aim of cultivating an elite cadre of highly skilled Emirati media professionals. Emiratisaton remains an integral and prioritised aspect of our work."

He added that universities teach in Arabic and English languages, and “we need to address the world while supporting the Arabic language. The National Media Office represents the country abroad, and there is continuous coordination for joint work. New media is the media of content creation, which is a global trend. Data and information accuracy are monitored, and the world is continuously developing its media system according to demand. We are keen to convey good methods of information dissemination, which is one of the most important things we enable sectors with.”

Regarding unifying the elements of Emirati national identity in media content, Al Hamed said that this file is with the Ministry of Culture, which is working on this issue. “Through cooperation with them, we will have a part to work on in the future.”

Regarding media content creation and allocating this content to national media competencies, Al Hamed said, ‘There is communication with government entities, and through the media experts committee, we are working on producing a draft to cover this aspect.’

Al Hamed emphasised that there are tremendous efforts to spread social awareness since the establishment of the State across all sectors. A programme is being developed targeting all ages to enhance awareness.

Regarding the role of the National Media Office in monitoring content, Al Hamed said all content creators are subject to oversight. He further noted an agreement among the National Media Office, the UAE Media Council, and various sector governance bodies. A new portal will be launched to facilitate registration, training, and broader participation, he added.

Regarding the use of visual media by the media to promote national events, Al Hamed clarified that this role belongs to the local institutions of each emirate, and there is cooperation and coordination in this regard.

In response to a question about the issue of differing opinions to raise societal awareness and the role of the media in this regard, Al Hamed said, "An open weekly Majlis has been established, which we are keen to hold in all emirates. There is no objection to studying and discussing any topic, and committees have been established in each emirate to address various issues."