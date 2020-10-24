UrduPoint.com
FNC, AIPU Call Coordinating Arab Parliamentary Efforts In Regional, International Parliamentary Forums

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, and Fayez Al Shawabkah, Secretary-General of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, AIPU, emphasised the importance of joint parliamentary work, promoting meetings and dialogue between Arab parliaments and between Arab MPs for working jointly.

The FNC and AIPU also called for coordinating Arab parliamentary efforts in various fields, exchanging legislative experiences, and coordinating Arab parliamentary efforts in regional and international parliamentary forums and activities.

Ghobash, who received Al Shawabkah in Abu Dhabi, spoke about the role the AIPU plays in strengthening brotherhood relations and interdependence between Arab parliaments and the need to activate aspects of Arab parliamentary work in the light of the current circumstances the world is witnessing.

Al Shawabkah congratulated Ghobash for taking over the presidency of the AIPU, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the AIPU Secretary-General presented a detailed explanation of the union’s activities and future programmes.

