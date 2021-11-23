(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 23rd November 2021 (WAM) - Mohammed Isa Al Kashf, Deputy Chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with the Head of the UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Osman Oran.

The meeting touched on the role of the parliaments in strengthening dialogue, tolerance and co-existence among the various nations.

During the meeting, Al Kashf and Oran reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and to exchange expertise and parliamentary information during regional and international events.

Oran emphasised the importance of increasing cooperation and cross visits between the friendship groups in the FNC and GNAT.