FNC Approves 15 Draft Laws During First Ordinary Term Of 17th Legislative Chapter

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:00 PM

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary term of 17th legislative chapter

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, approved 15 draft laws, in the areas of health, food, environment and the economy, during 13 sessions in the first ordinary term of its 17th legislative chapter, which was held on 19th November, 2019.

As part of the FNC’s keenness to perform its constitutional functions and national role, it held seven remote sessions, in light of the current circumstances, and while following precautionary measures.

The FNC discussed a draft law on guaranteeing the right to transfer funds during its ninth session, held on 21st May, 2020.

The draft laws approved by the FNC in the first term of its 17th legislative chapter covered issues, such as consumer protection, public health, the regulation of national strategic food reserves, the biosafety of genetically-modified organisms and their products, pesticides, and amendments to certain articles of Federal Law No.

18 for 1981 on regulating commercial agencies, as well as other draft laws.

The drafts also covered security and terrorism, services and politics, and most notably a draft federal law on the establishment of the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, a draft federal law on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.5 for 1992 on the police academy, witness protection draft law, and a draft federal law on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No. 1 for 2019 on the diplomatic and consular corps.

Additionally, proposals included a draft federal law on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.11 for 2018 on regulating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a draft federal law on cancelling the decree of Federal Law No.3 for 2013 on the establishment and regulation of the "President Representative Court."

