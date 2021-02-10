FNC approves bill on genetic resources

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) During the sixth session of the second ordinary term of its 17th legislative chapter, the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, approved a bill related to Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilisation, as well as several recommendations while discussing the policy of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on fisheries, livestock and agricultural sustainable development.

The bill aims to protect genetic resources, reduce waste, and regulate the process of obtaining them, to protect the country’s biodiversity.

During the discussion of "Public Topic 19," the FNC addressed the fisheries, agriculture and livestock sectors and their futures and decided to transfer the topic to the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee for re-drafting, based on the discussions that took place on the need to draft a future strategy for the agricultural, fisheries and livestock sectors to employ advanced technologies in line with the environmental conditions of countries, to increase productivity, reduce costs and ensure food safety.

It also aims to draft partnership programmes with higher education and scientific research institutions, to encourage scientific research in public universities, promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the country’s objectives, ensure sustainable food security and launch innovative national projects to implement partnership programmes between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Food Security.

The FNC also called for the establishment of cooperative societies of farmers and livestock breeders on local levels, to support and market local agricultural and livestock products and reinforce the agriculture and livestock breeding professions, in addition to the establishment of the Beekeepers Association UAE.

In his speech, Ghobash said, "At the start of our session, allow me, on your behalf, to express our pride at the national achievements of the Hope Probe, which symbolises the country’s confidence and ambitions as an icon of hope, and embodies the wisdom of our leadership and the determination of the youth to make the UAE one of the few countries actively engaged in space discoveries. This project, which was adopted and implemented by our country, follows the path established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan over 49 years ago, enabling it to be part of the group of countries that work for the progress and development of humanity. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant our leadership and people success."