FNC approves draft law on regulating industrial property rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) During the fifth session of the second ordinary term of its 17th legislative chapter, the Federal National Council (FNC) approved a draft federal law on regulating and protecting industrial property rights.

The draft law aims to protect industrial property rights and regulate their registration, use, exploitation and waivers, to support the country’s efforts to attain knowledge, achieve innovation and improve its competitiveness in the field of industrial property rights, in line with the best global practices.

The session, which was held at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, was attended by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy, and Dr.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

During the session, FNC members addressed five parliamentary questions to the government representatives, including two questions to Al Hamli on the establishment of Tadbeer centres and the ministry’s procedures to limit work during the deprivation period, as well as three questions to Al Marri on the efforts to limit the rise in prices during the extraordinary conditions, supporting citizen entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, and determining the prices of stocks of some consumer cooperative associations.