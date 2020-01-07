FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) During the second session of the first regular session of its seventeenth legislative term, the Federal National Council, FNC, today approved a federal draft law on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.5 for 1992 regarding the Police College.

The session, which was held at the FNC headquarters in Abi Dhabi, was headed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, and was attended by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, and representatives of the Ministry of Interior and the Police College.

At the start of the session, Ghobash praised the work of relevant FNC committees, which confirms their keenness and determination to benefit the public.

The session witnessed a question being addressed to Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, about the ministry’s recent decision to regulate the method of fishing by nets known as "hedging." Another question was directed to Al Hammadi about the lack of adequate classrooms and government schools to accommodate growing numbers of students.

The council then discussed the draft federal law regarding the Police College.