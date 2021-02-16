FNC approves three bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) approved three bills related to amending Federal Decree Law No.14 for 2018 on the Central Bank of the UAE, regulating financial facilities and activities, prohibiting the use of scientific certificates issued by unregistered entities, and the cancellation of Federal Law No. 17 for 1978 on regulating appeal procedures before the Federal Court.

The FNC approved the bills during the seventh session of the second ordinary term of its 17th Chapter, which was held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

During the session, Ghobash said, "It is a happy coincidence that we are celebrating the 49th anniversary of the establishment of the FNC just a few days after achieving our country’s dream, when the Hope Probe successfully reached the orbit of Mars, making the UAE the fifth country in the world to accomplish this achievement.

"

The session was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Vice Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

The FNC also reviewed two messages directed to the government on a request to discuss the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the policy of the National Service and Reserve Authority.