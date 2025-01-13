FNC, Arab Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Kamel Mohamed Farid Shaarawy, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament, at the FNC Secretariat's headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Dr.

Saif Saeed Al Muhairi, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Oversight, and Matar Suhail Al Muhairi, Assistant Secretary-General for Institutional Development.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two secretariats and exchange expertise in technical, research, and operational fields.