FNC, Arab Parliament Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Kamel Mohamed Farid Shaarawy, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament, at the FNC Secretariat's headquarters in Dubai.
The meeting was attended by Dr.
Saif Saeed Al Muhairi, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Oversight, and Matar Suhail Al Muhairi, Assistant Secretary-General for Institutional Development.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two secretariats and exchange expertise in technical, research, and operational fields.
