FNC, Arab Parliament Explore Mechanism For Joint Cooperation

Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, received Adel Abdul Rahman Al Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament to discuss the latest regional development, notably issues related to Arab peoples' aspirations for development, security, peace and stability.

The role of Arab Parliament in reinforcing Arab solidarity was also touched upon during the meeting which addressed ways of strengthening cooperation between the Arab Parliament and the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which is currently chaired by the UAE.

Ghobash underlined the FNC's commitment to advancing joint Arab action through coordination and cooperation with the Arab Parliament.

More Stories From Middle East

