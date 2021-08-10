FNC Asian Parliamentary Friendship Committee discusses cooperation with South Korean delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The Asian Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) discussed, with a parliamentary delegation from the South Korean National Assembly, ways of strengthening the cooperation between the parliaments of the UAE and South Korea.

The meeting, which was held today at the headquarters of the FNC Secretariat-General in Dubai, was attended by Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Head of the Committee, along with the committee’s members. The Korean delegation was represented by a number of Korean National Assembly members, as well as Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Tunaiji welcomed the Korean delegation and commended the developing bilateral relations between the two countries while highlighting the importance of enhancing the parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Korean National Assembly, through activating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both entities in 2018.

They also discussed their coordination in international parliamentary events and on topics of mutual concern, as well as ways of encouraging bilateral virtual meetings and visits.

During the meeting, both sides addressed the cooperation between the UAE and South Korea in hydrogen and water desalination and public transport, in line with their policies on smart cities and urban development.

Dr. Al Tunaiji highlighted the FNC’s appreciation for South Korea’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place in October 2021, provide a platform for innovation and international cooperation, and help generate new influential and sustainable ideas.

Members of the South Korean delegation highlighted their admiration for the UAE’s overall achievements and commended its influential international role, as well as its efforts to support other countries and peoples.

The South Koran delegation also stressed the importance of boosting its parliamentary relations with the FNC, exchanging expertise, and unifying their views and stances in international events while commending the ongoing partnerships between the two countries in the areas of politics, the economy, investment, commerce, transport, energy, technology and the environment.