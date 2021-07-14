ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Saeed Rashid Al Abedy, held a virtual meeting held at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, with the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of Bahrain's House of Representatives, chaired by Mahmoud Makki Al Bahrani.

The meeting explored avenues fore enhancing parliamentary cooperation, exchanging experiences and knowledge, and reviewed the legislative efforts of both sides to drive economic sectors, especially in light of the COVID-19 fallout.

The meeting attendees included, from the FNC committee, Marwan Obaid Al Mehairi, Rapporteur of the Committee, Aisha Rashid Laytim, Aisha Reda Al Bairaq, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, and from the Bahraini committee, Ali Muhammad Ishaqi, Vice Chairman of the committee, and others.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Abedy praised the depth of the ties that the UAE and Bahrain share, which are the product of the visions of their wise leaderships. He showcased the UAE’s admirable efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the legislation discussed by the FNC to support various sectors.

For his part, Al Bahrani, Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee in the Bahraini Parliament, praised the efforts of the UAE in controlling the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and thanked the UAE for its support of Bahrain’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.