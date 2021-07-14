UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC, Bahrain's House Of Representatives Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:15 PM

FNC, Bahrain's House of Representatives discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Saeed Rashid Al Abedy, held a virtual meeting held at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, with the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of Bahrain's House of Representatives, chaired by Mahmoud Makki Al Bahrani.

The meeting explored avenues fore enhancing parliamentary cooperation, exchanging experiences and knowledge, and reviewed the legislative efforts of both sides to drive economic sectors, especially in light of the COVID-19 fallout.

The meeting attendees included, from the FNC committee, Marwan Obaid Al Mehairi, Rapporteur of the Committee, Aisha Rashid Laytim, Aisha Reda Al Bairaq, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, and from the Bahraini committee, Ali Muhammad Ishaqi, Vice Chairman of the committee, and others.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Abedy praised the depth of the ties that the UAE and Bahrain share, which are the product of the visions of their wise leaderships. He showcased the UAE’s admirable efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the legislation discussed by the FNC to support various sectors.

For his part, Al Bahrani, Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee in the Bahraini Parliament, praised the efforts of the UAE in controlling the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and thanked the UAE for its support of Bahrain’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Parliament Meera UAE Dubai Rashid Bahrain From Share

Recent Stories

ACB approves plan for Illegal building : Mushtaq G ..

8 minutes ago

Refugee Olympic Team Stays in Qatar After Positive ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutor Considers Guilt of US Investor ..

8 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's Kaia reported for 'illegal bowling': IC ..

8 minutes ago

Pogacar wins again on giant Tour de France mountai ..

8 minutes ago

DC visits city to review steps of Wasa to drain ou ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.