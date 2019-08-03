UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC, Brazilian Chamber Of Deputies Explore Prospects Of Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:45 PM

FNC, Brazilian Chamber of Deputies explore prospects of bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, received Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of Foreign Relations and National Defence Committee of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, and discussed with him ways of enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides took stock of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Dr.

Amal Al Qubaisi praised the Government of Brazil's decision to participate in Expo 2020 and its other decision to exempt UAE citizens from pre-entry visa requirements.

The Brazilian MP lauded the UAE's women political empowerment model, noting to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's decision to raise the female representation in the FNC to 50 percent, which he said has placed the UAE among advanced countries in terms of women's representation in parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE Brazil Chamber Visa Women 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Facebook announces new partnership with the Lahore ..

8 minutes ago

Services of PAC President Ahmed Shah for art, cult ..

12 minutes ago

KU declares 25.49% candidates pass in B.Com Part I ..

12 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at ..

20 minutes ago

Centre resolves 3,371 cases in Multan

20 minutes ago

Painting exhibition 'Art of Pakistan' held

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.