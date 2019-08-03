FNC, Brazilian Chamber of Deputies explore prospects of bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, received Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of Foreign Relations and National Defence Committee of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, and discussed with him ways of enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides took stock of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Amal Al Qubaisi praised the Government of Brazil's decision to participate in Expo 2020 and its other decision to exempt UAE citizens from pre-entry visa requirements.

The Brazilian MP lauded the UAE's women political empowerment model, noting to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's decision to raise the female representation in the FNC to 50 percent, which he said has placed the UAE among advanced countries in terms of women's representation in parliament.