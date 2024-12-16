DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Chairperson of the Committee on Social Affairs, Labour, Population, and Human Resources, emphasised that the UAE’s achievements in empowering women across various fields serve as a model at the regional and international levels.

She noted that this progress is gleaned from the wise leadership’s vision and strategy, which emphasise gender balance and equal opportunities.

This statement was made during her meeting today at the FNC headquarters in Dubai with Reem Alsalem, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

The meeting highlighted the UAE’s approach to empowering women and enhancing their role and contributions to national development.

Discussions covered the UAE’s parliamentary efforts both domestically and internationally, as well as the significant representation of women in the FNC, where women make up 50% of its members—one of the highest rates globally.