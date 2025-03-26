Open Menu

FNC, British Parliament Discuss Joint Cooperation, Latest Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with Jon Pearce, Member of the British Parliament, to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two parliaments, which is in line with the level of strategic partnership between the UAE and the United Kingdom across various fields.

The two sides also discussed developments in the middle East and the importance of promoting peace, security, and stability for the benefit of the countries and peoples of the region.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed that since its founding, the UAE has maintained a clear vision based on a consistent approach of coexistence, tolerance, and moderation and has worked to support efforts aimed at achieving global peace and stability.

