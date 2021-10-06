FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The UAE-Burundian Parliamentary Friendship Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Aisha Al Bairaq, held a remote meeting with Burundi's Burundian-Emirati Friendship Committee, to discuss ways of strengthening their cooperation.

UAE-Burundian Committee and FNC members Afraa Al Alili, Deputy Chair of the UAE-Burundian Committee, and Kifah Mohammed Al Zaabi attended the meeting.

Al Bairaq said that the meeting aims to reinforce the parliamentary cooperation and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two parliaments, and highlighted the importance of developing the UAE-Burundi relations, particularly parliamentary relations, by activating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed in 2017.

She also underscored the FNC’s female empowerment efforts, with the UAE among the world's leading countries in terms of women’s parliamentary representation, which reached 50 percent. Al Bairaq lauded Burundi’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Gongo Thassin, Chairman of the Burundian-Emirati Friendship Committee of the Burundian National Assembly, stressed the importance of boosting relations between the two parliaments and exchanging views on issues of mutual concern.