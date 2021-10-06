UrduPoint.com

FNC, Burundian Parliament Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The UAE-Burundian Parliamentary Friendship Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Aisha Al Bairaq, held a remote meeting with Burundi's Burundian-Emirati Friendship Committee, to discuss ways of strengthening their cooperation.

UAE-Burundian Committee and FNC members Afraa Al Alili, Deputy Chair of the UAE-Burundian Committee, and Kifah Mohammed Al Zaabi attended the meeting.

Al Bairaq said that the meeting aims to reinforce the parliamentary cooperation and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two parliaments, and highlighted the importance of developing the UAE-Burundi relations, particularly parliamentary relations, by activating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed in 2017.

She also underscored the FNC’s female empowerment efforts, with the UAE among the world's leading countries in terms of women’s parliamentary representation, which reached 50 percent. Al Bairaq lauded Burundi’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Gongo Thassin, Chairman of the Burundian-Emirati Friendship Committee of the Burundian National Assembly, stressed the importance of boosting relations between the two parliaments and exchanging views on issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

National Assembly World UAE Dubai Burundi Women 2017 2020

Recent Stories

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

27 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

28 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

28 minutes ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.