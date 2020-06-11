UrduPoint.com
FNC Calls On TRA To Adopt Decisions Of UAE Cabinet Related To Emiratisation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, called on the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, to implement the decisions of the UAE Cabinet regarding the approval of its recommendations since 2010.

The recommendations relate to the establishment of a legal framework that obliges operators to increase their levels of Emiratisation annually, and prevents them from providing their local services from outside the country, under the framework of their social responsibility. The recommendations also oblige the TRA to Emiratise the sector, through amending its establishment law to include Emiratisation.

The FNC made this call during the 11th session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative session, which was held remotely today and headed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC. The session was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Federal Youth Foundation, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the TRA.

The services provided by telecommunications companies was the first general topic discussed by the council during the current legislative term, due to the importance of the sector to the UAE’s strategy and its implementation in various sectors.

During the session, 27 members presented their interventions focussing on Emiratisation, quality of services, social responsibility, and the development of the telecommunications industry and information systems in the country.

FNC members also asked five questions during the session, with three being addressed to Al Owais on the ministry’s efforts to support health services and establish fertility centres. The third question was posed to Al Owais as head of the General Authority of sports on conditions for practising sporting professions.

Two questions were also addressed to Al Mazrouei on establishing youth centres and councils and the replacement and development of the Ras Al Khaimah Science Club.

