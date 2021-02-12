FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) celebrates on Friday the 49th anniversary of its first session, as it continues demonstrating its approach to consultation, which is a key principle instilled and promoted by the Founding Fathers.

It is also continuing to promote citizens’ participation in the process of decision-making and sustainable development, supported by the UAE’s leadership, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who declared the "Political Empowerment Programme" in 2005, which enhanced the FNC’s constitutional functions.

The FNC received unlimited support from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In his speech during the first legislative chapter of the FNC on 13th February, 1972, he said, "Everyone must participate in creating life in this blessed country and a bright and prosperous future for us and for future generations."

Over nearly five decades, the FNC has contributed to the country’s sustainable development and the state’s efforts to empower its citizens in national action and invest in human capital, being one of the key factors in the process of sustainable development, through strengthening their capacities and skills. This was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in his first speech at the 14th Legislative Chapter on 12th February, 2007.

During the era of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the Political Empowerment Programme was declared in 2005 to empower the FNC through several pillar, including Constitutional Amendment No.1 for 2009, encouraging women’s parliamentary participation during the 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019 elections, and increasing the number of voters from 7,000 in 2006 in the first elections to 337,738 in 2019, a 50.58 percent rise. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa issued a resolution to increase the quota of women in the FNC to 50 percent in the 17th legislative chapter.

The FNC performed a pioneer national role through practicing its constitutional functions aimed at contributing to the development process, by amending and drafting legislation, discussing public topics and issuing relevant recommendations.

Over 17 legislative chapters, the FNC held 627 sessions, approved 626 bills, approved seven constitutional amendments, discussed 327 public topics, addressed 961 parliamentary questions to government representatives, issued 358 recommendations, and signed 35 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with regional and international parliamentary institutions.

On the occasion of the second ordinary term of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the FNC on 26th November, 2020, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa delivered a speech, stating, "My brothers and sisters, FNC members, today you resume the work of your council amidst a challenging period on regional and global fronts. Since last February, the entire world faced the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting repercussions. The pandemic changed the lives of peoples and countries, forcing governments to change their priorities and negatively affecting the global economy. Over this period, our country’s response and approach to address the pandemic was ideal, setting an example to follow, which was reinforced by our continued giving, providing relief and medical aid to over 100 countries."

In his opening speech, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai: "My brothers, members of the Federal National Council, I am confident that you will positively engage in the country's march of development and fulfil the aspirations of our people.

"I invite you to give consideration to the ideas of the sons and daughters of our country, paying close attention to their suggestions and demands."

The achievements made by the FNC during the 17th legislative term, over the course of 19 sessions, included the discussion of 19 draft laws, and the adoption of a number of recommendations to the government, and 70 questions about a number of sectors.

The council’s standing committees continued their role in discussing and preparing their reports on what is on the agenda. They held 225 meetings, of which 93 were remote, and 11 seminars were organised, including 5 remotely.