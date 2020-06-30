FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentarism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, is joining the world’s parliaments in celebrating the annual International Day of Parliamentarism today.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, said that the FNC celebrates the day with the rest of the world, which is a confirmation by the United Nations, UN, of the importance of the role of parliaments in fulfilling their national and constitutional responsibilities to serve their peoples.

He added that the FNC is continuing to fulfil its national role by contributing to the UAE’s development process, ingraining an advisory approach among the community, promoting the values of loyalty and national solidarity, and implementing the empowerment programme declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2015, highlighting the support of the wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for the FNC’s work.

The FNC is keen to perform its duties under all circumstances, he added, noting that it is employing modern technologies and launching parliamentary programmes to ensure the continuity of its work and provide high-quality parliamentary services.

A remote work system was implemented for the first time by the FNC to enable it to perform its parliamentary and constitutional duties, he further added, explaining that the FNC held remote sessions through video conferencing despite the global crisis caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

According to the UN, the day celebrates parliaments and the ways in which parliamentary systems of government improve the day-to-day lives of people the world over. It is also an opportunity for parliaments to take stock, identify challenges, and ways to address them effectively.

Out of 193 countries, 79 are bicameral and 114 are unicameral, making a total of 272 chambers of parliament with over 46,000 members of parliament.

25 percent of the world's members of parliament are women. 28.1 percent of the world's members of parliament are under 45.