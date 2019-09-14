UrduPoint.com
FNC Celebrates International Democracy Of Democracy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

FNC celebrates International Democracy of Democracy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2019 (WAM) - The Federal National Council, FNC, has expressed pride in the open rulers' majlis, a unique democratic system that has won the world's admiration.

In a statement on the occasion of the International Democracy Day, which falls on 15th September, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, said that the majlis system provides a democratic model that reflects social coherence among the rulers and the people and sustains the Shura approach, under which, all the people can express their interests and aspirations.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundations for political participation, whereby citizens, who are the key pillars for development can be part of the decision-making process, she said.

Dr. Al Qubaisi also underlined the fourth FNC elections, currently underway in the UAE and the decision by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to raise the representation of women in the FNC to 50 percent.

The United Nations declared 15th of September as International Day of Democracy on November 8, 2007.

More Stories From Middle East

