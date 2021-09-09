FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diego Paulsen, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of boosting their parliamentary cooperation and highlighted the importance of coordinating on various issues of mutual concern.

The MoU aims to establish the common goals of both sides to promote security, stability and peace, protect human rights and reinforce their mutual interests, through strengthening their cooperation in sustainable development, foreseeing the future, encouraging innovation, exchanging parliamentary knowledge, and sharing opinions on matters of mutual concern.

They also highlighted the importance of respecting international conventions, most notably the United Nations Charter, international law and international humanitarian law, as well as of the sovereignty of states, not interfering in the internal affairs of countries and not using violence to resolve conflicts.

The two sides then discussed the efforts of their countries to provide COVID-19 vaccines, address the pandemic’s repercussions and assist other nations, as well as the participation of women and the youth in their parliaments.