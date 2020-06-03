FNC committed to finding solutions for Emirati matters of interest: Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, has highlighted the Council’s commitment to discussing pertinent matters of interest to UAE nationals, in a way that reflects its members’ thorough awareness of citizens' current and future needs.

Pertinent issues include education and higher education, social development, Emiratisation and human resources, the minister noted.

He applauded the Council for its commitment to meeting at all times and under any circumstances to discuss the most important issues and topics of concern for the nation, the community, and all citizens, and to continue on the UAE’s path of success and development.

Al Owais explained that the discussions currently taking place regarding a new draft law aim to reinforce the principle of tolerance and the rejection of violence and extremism – values upheld by the UAE and inherited from its Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He went on to note that the presence and interaction of members of the UAE Government reflects their dedication to progress and providing top-quality services that contribute to the wellbeing of citizens.

It also embodies the cooperation and integration of roles to develop all sectors and ensure business continuity, Al Owais continued.

"The directives of the UAE’s wise leadership compel us to coordinate with all parties in vital sectors in order to serve society and citizens, find practical solutions to deal with current and future challenges, and achieve excellence and leadership across all sectors," Al Owais said. The minister noted that the discussion of issues that matter to Emirati citizens – whether they are in the UAE or abroad – embodies the leadership’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all Emiratis, especially students studying abroad.

"This, in turn, highlights the joint cooperation between the Federal National Council and all competent authorities in the UAE Government to ensure continuity of education, under any circumstances," he added.

He pointed out that with the gradual return to work and normalcy, a new and different stage begins – one that requires everyone to have positive energy and flexibility to preserve the UAE’s achievements, accomplish further success, and contribute to building a sustainable future for the UAE.