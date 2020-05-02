ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) The Federal National Council's Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, sports and Media approved its final report on the policy of the Ministry of Education, MoE, on its supervision of schools.

The report was approved after a detailed and thorough debate during a meeting held remotely.

The committee's Chairman, Adnan Al Hammadi, stated that the report includes many recommendations that touch on educational reality, upgrading the learning system, enhancing the relationship between the MoE, students, parents and teachers, supporting Emirati teachers and increasing Emiratisation.

The recommendations were drawn from four discussion circles on reality and aspirations of Emirati schools held by the committee in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during last February and March, Al Hammadi said.

The final report will be submitted to the Federal National Council, FNC, presidency for deliberations in the presence of the ministry representatives, he added.

Another exceptional report on distance education was also discussed, approved and incorporated in the final report.

The report on remote learning discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the learning process along with the ongoing efforts by the ministry to address these challenges.

The discussion focused on the improvement in the quality of public and private education in alignment with the UAE Vision 2021 and Education Strategy 2030, the ministry's criteria on recruiting teachers and its oversight on schools.