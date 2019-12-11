UrduPoint.com
FNC Committee Discusses Draft Federal Law On Education

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

FNC Committee discusses draft federal law on education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Education, Culture, Youth and sports Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed a federal law draft on education containing 14 articles, during its meeting at the headquarters of the FNC’s General Secretariat in Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Adnan Hamad Mohammed Hamad Al Hammadi, Committee Chairman, and attended by government representatives.

Meeting participants discussed all articles of the proposed law, and the committee met with representatives of relevant authorities, including the Teachers Association, the Knowledge Authority in Dubai and the Sharjah Education Council, who expressed their views and suggestions on the law’s articles.

Al Hammadi said that the committee also met with representatives of the Ministry of Education, who responded to all questions from the committee’s members, to discuss the proposed law, stressing its importance to advancing the country’s education system.

According to its explanatory note, the draft law has 14 articles that address the definitions of certain words and phrases contained within the law and its objectives, as well as a statement on the mandatory stages of education, the education progress, the final provisions related to the issuance of relevant executive regulations, the publication of the law in the Official Gazette, and the date of implementation of its provisions.

