FNC committee discusses draft law on collection of donations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, held a meeting at the headquarters of the FNC Secretariat-General in Dubai, to discuss with representatives of the Ministry of Community Development its amendments to the articles of a draft federal law on the collection of donations.

The draft law, consisting of 34 articles, aims to coordinate the relevant efforts of federal and local authorities to regulate ways of collecting donations.

During the meeting, Dherar Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Committee Chairman, said that the government welcomed the inclusion of financial safety indexes and standards of transparency and disclosure in the draft law, noting that the meeting’s participants discussed the establishment of a smart e-system that facilitates the collection of donations for relevant associations and entities, to ensure the safety of disclosure and other financial processes.

The committee also discussed the law’s details, given its current importance, and reviewed many similar laws and studies, to draft a law that bridges all gaps in the donation collection process and ensure the delivery of aid to deserving people, through applying the principles of transparency and disclosure, he added.