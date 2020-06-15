FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regulation and protection of industrial property rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee discussed a federal draft law pertaining to the regulation and protection of industrial property rights during a remote meeting chaired by Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, Chairman of the Committee.

The bill which includes 80 articles, seeks to ensure that the UAE is prepared when dealing with the latest developments in the area of industrial property rights in line with the country's commitments to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO, and World Trade Organisation, WTO.

Al Abedi said the committee discussed the bill and exchanged views on some amendments and observations after reviewing technical and social studies in this regard.

He stated that the committee, as part of its action plan, will invite representatives from the Ministry of Economy to hear their views about the proposed amendments and observations.

The government proposed the bill as part of its efforts to keep abreast of international scientific advancements in industrial property protection and to support knowledge and innovation, he noted.

The 80-article bill is divided into eight chapters including Definitions and General Provisions; Patents and Utility Certificates, Compulsory Licences and Expropriation of Inventions; Surrender and Invalidation of Patents, Utility Certificates or Licences; Provisions Related to some Inventions; International Patent Application; Industrial Drawings and Designs; Contractual Licences, and Preventive Measures, Offences and Penalties.