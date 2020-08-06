UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Committee Discusses Federal Draft Law Regarding Collection Of Donations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

FNC committee discusses federal draft law regarding collection of donations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed a federal draft law on the collection of donations, at a meeting chaired by Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, which was attended by representatives of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Zakat Fund.

The draft law comprises 34 articles and is aimed at uniting federal and local efforts regulating the collection of donations.

Al Falasi said the committee met with the representatives of the ERC and the Zakat Fund and exchanged views on several articles and discussed some amendments to the draft law. The committee discussed the suggestions of the ERC and Zakat Fund representatives and the challenges they face while collecting donations, he added.

Stressing the importance of donation collection in the country, Al Falasi noted that the committee reviewed other related laws and technical and social studies prepared by the FNC General Secretariat.

The government suggested that this draft law should also protect the funds and ensure that they are used correctly to achieve the desired goals, he added.

During the FNC’s seventh session of the first ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter held remotely on 4th August, 2020, the Council transferred the draft law to the committee according to Article 89 of the Constitution that confirms the FNC’s legislative functions enabling it to discuss draft laws and contribute to the development of the legislative environment that affects all sectors.

Related Topics

August 2020 All Government Labour

Recent Stories

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

10 minutes ago

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mas ..

10 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks by 2.7% in First Half of ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% to $591.8B ..

12 minutes ago

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed appointed as adviser grievanc ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs unearths under-invoicing case

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.