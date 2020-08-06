FNC committee discusses federal draft law regarding collection of donations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed a federal draft law on the collection of donations, at a meeting chaired by Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, which was attended by representatives of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Zakat Fund.

The draft law comprises 34 articles and is aimed at uniting federal and local efforts regulating the collection of donations.

Al Falasi said the committee met with the representatives of the ERC and the Zakat Fund and exchanged views on several articles and discussed some amendments to the draft law. The committee discussed the suggestions of the ERC and Zakat Fund representatives and the challenges they face while collecting donations, he added.

Stressing the importance of donation collection in the country, Al Falasi noted that the committee reviewed other related laws and technical and social studies prepared by the FNC General Secretariat.

The government suggested that this draft law should also protect the funds and ensure that they are used correctly to achieve the desired goals, he added.

During the FNC’s seventh session of the first ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter held remotely on 4th August, 2020, the Council transferred the draft law to the committee according to Article 89 of the Constitution that confirms the FNC’s legislative functions enabling it to discuss draft laws and contribute to the development of the legislative environment that affects all sectors.