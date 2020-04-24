UrduPoint.com
FNC Committee Discusses MoE's Oversight On Schools, Report On E-learning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Federal National Council's Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, sports and Media held a meeting remotely yesterday to discuss its final report on the policy of the Ministry of Education on its supervision of schools.

Another exceptional report on distance education was also discussed.

The final report includes recommendations drawn from four discussion circles held by the committee in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, the committee's Chairman, Adnan Al Hammadi stated.

He said that the report on remote learning discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the learning process along with the ongoing efforts by the ministry to address these challenges.

The discussion focused on the improvement in the quality of public and private education in alignment with the UAE Vision 2021 and Education Strategy 2030, he added.

