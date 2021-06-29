FNC concludes 2nd ordinary term of 17th legislative chapter, records landmark achievements: Abdul Rahman Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs, has said that the 2nd Ordinary Term of the 17th Legislative Chapter has seen landmark achievements added to the track record of the close collaborative partnership between the government and the FNC.

In his statement at the Term’s conclusion, he added, that both sides exhibited a genuine motivation to fulfil country's wise leadership’s vision for an effective partnership between federal entities and institutions in service of the country and its citizens, especially amid the current global challenges.

On behalf of all employees at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA), Al Owais thanked FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash for his outstanding efforts in directing Council session, as well as Members of the FNC for their role in discussing national issues and finding solutions that are in the best interest of UAE citizens.

Al Owais extended his gratitude to the Council’s various committees for their efforts in debating draft laws and general topics, making recommendations, and working on parliamentary diplomacy, which is a powerful tool to strengthen the UAE’s soft power in the region and the world. The General Secretariat of the Federal National Council were also praised for their constant efforts to ensure uninterrupted coordination and constructive cooperation between the Government and the FNC to benefit the country and its citizens.

Al Owais went on to thank the Ministers, Undersecretaries, Directors, and employees at federal entities for their dedication and prompt response to requests from FNC members. "This shines a positive light on the partnership that brings the government and the Council together to achieve national goals and visions. This close relationship has allowed the Council to debate numerous draft laws, general topics, and enquiries," he noted.

"Despite the challenges and unprecedented circumstances the world has witnessed recently, we were able to continue working together as a single national team to achieve our goals, guided by the directives of our wise leadership. We were able to move forward and play our part in creating a future where the UAE ranks at the top of every metric worldwide," Al Owais said. "Today, we conclude yet another chapter of our productive cooperation and constructive integration between the government and the Federal National Council. Despite holding sessions under exceptional circumstances, the FNC was able to make landmark achievements to be added to its track record, strengthening its role in supporting the executive authority and promoting participation and the Shura approach."

"As the Federal National Council concludes its 2nd Ordinary Term of the 17th Legislative Chapter, we look forward for the next term to see further cooperation and integration between the government and the FNC. Our objective is to fulfil the vision of our leadership and the aspirations of our people to take the top ranks in every sector in the next 50 years," Abdul Rahman Al Owais concluded.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is tasked with coordinating between the Government and the FNC and directing parliamentary efforts in favour of the country and its citizens. It also develops plans to strengthen that relationship and follows up on the implementation of Cabinet decisions regarding the FNC’s recommendations.

The Ministry also keeps track of draft laws issued, presents general issues that the FNC would like to discuss to the Council of Ministers, makes all preparations for government representatives to attend the Council sessions, and supports the FNC and its committees to obtain data and information from various government entities.