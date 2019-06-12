FNC concludes fourth session of 16th Legislative Chapter

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Federal National Council, FNC, concluded the fourth regular session of its 16th Legislative Chapter, by holding its 17th meeting today at its headquarters.

During the meeting, headed by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC, the council’s members directed 27 questions to representatives of government departments related to several key issues, and confirmed Federal Decree No 84 for 2019 issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to dissolve the fourth regular session of the current chapter. The decree stipulates that the session will end after the meeting on 12th June, 2019.

Dr. Al Qubaisi praised the support of the country’s leadership for the FNC.

"The achievements of the four sessions of the FNC’s 16th Legislative Chapter are positive additions to its work. The FNC witnessed, during the chapter, in-depth and aimful discussions on key national priorities, and created objective and constructive outcomes and recommendations, which will support the country’s comprehensive development, make our people happy and improve our performance.

We are pleased to note various indexes that highlight our achievements. The FNC held 70 meetings during its 16th session totalling 339 hours, while the fourth session witnessed 17 meetings amounting to 66 hours and 48 minutes until the final session," Al Qubaisi said.

"During the chapter, the FNC discussed 52 draft laws and 26 general topics, directed 226 questions, and issued 317 recommendations. The government responded to 15 general topics discussed during the chapter, including 175 recommendations, of which 168 were accepted while 44 questions regarding these recommendations were issued. FNC committees held 477 meetings, which were attended by 282 authorities and 775 specialists, and made 34 visits and organised 12 discussion sessions. The FNC also received 309 complaints," she added.

"The FNC hosted 282 activities related to parliamentary diplomacy, including 17 international trips, and received 181 visiting delegations. It also participated in 65 parliamentary unions events and 45 conferences," she said in conclusion.