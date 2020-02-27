UrduPoint.com
FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman Discusses Cooperation With French Parliamentary Delegation

Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:45 PM

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses cooperation with French parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed with a parliamentary delegation from France, chaired by Olivier Cadic, Member of the French Parliament, ways of reinforcing the parliamentary ties between the UAE and France, to better serve their coordination and consultation over topics of mutual concern.

The meeting, which was held at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi addressed the developing strategic partnership between the two countries, which is witnessing significant economic, investment, cultural and tourism advancement, stressing the importance of their joint cooperation and counterterrorism efforts, to achieve security and stability in the region and around the world.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE, since its establishment, has had a clear vision based on a constant approach to tolerance, coexistence and moderation, to achieve peace and stability as a fundamental requirement of life for all peoples and communities, adding that the UAE’s leadership supports all efforts to promote convergence between religions and cultures.

Cadic praised the UAE’s regional and international role in combatting terrorism and extremism, as well as its keenness to achieve security and stability around the world, along with the vital role of the FNC in promoting international parliamentary cooperation in combatting terrorism and extremism, and its effective parliamentary diplomacy efforts

