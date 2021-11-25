FNC Defence Affairs Committee discusses cooperation with Irish parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahy, held a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee for Foreign and Defence Affairs of the Irish Parliament, led by Charlie Flanagan, at the headquarters of the FNC’s Secretariat-General in Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their overall friendship and cooperation and several issues of mutual concern.

The members of the FNC committee highlighted the key role of parliaments and international cooperation in combatting terrorism and extremism, noting the UAE is a model to be followed of coexistence, tolerance and peace, in addition to the country’s efforts to address extremist and hate speech.

The Irish parliamentary delegation highlighted the ongoing coordination and cooperation between the two countries in many areas, noting the importance of mutual parliamentary visits and their role in reinforcing overall cooperation.