UrduPoint.com

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Discusses Cooperation With Irish Parliamentary Delegation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

FNC Defence Affairs Committee discusses cooperation with Irish parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahy, held a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee for Foreign and Defence Affairs of the Irish Parliament, led by Charlie Flanagan, at the headquarters of the FNC’s Secretariat-General in Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their overall friendship and cooperation and several issues of mutual concern.

The members of the FNC committee highlighted the key role of parliaments and international cooperation in combatting terrorism and extremism, noting the UAE is a model to be followed of coexistence, tolerance and peace, in addition to the country’s efforts to address extremist and hate speech.

The Irish parliamentary delegation highlighted the ongoing coordination and cooperation between the two countries in many areas, noting the importance of mutual parliamentary visits and their role in reinforcing overall cooperation.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE Dubai Ireland

Recent Stories

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

22 seconds ago
 EU plans transparency in online political ads

EU plans transparency in online political ads

24 seconds ago
 No disruption in petrol sale in Faisalabad

No disruption in petrol sale in Faisalabad

25 seconds ago
 Dr Mazari reviews 13 projects progress under PSDP

Dr Mazari reviews 13 projects progress under PSDP

27 seconds ago
 60 litres open diesel seized

60 litres open diesel seized

31 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration C ..

Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration Crisis Without NATO Involvement

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.