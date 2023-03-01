UrduPoint.com

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Receives Israeli Ambassador

Published March 01, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Amir Hayek, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE, at the FNC’s headquarters.

The meeting was attended by FNC members Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi and Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi.

The meeting addressed the developments in the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel and strengthening their parliamentary relations.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of the Abraham Accords signed by the two countries to promote the efforts at achieving peace and security in the region.

