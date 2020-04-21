UrduPoint.com
FNC Defence Committee Discusses Draft Law On Witness Protection

Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, concluded its discussion on a draft law on witness protection, during its meeting yesterday chaired by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi and attended by representatives of the Ministry of Interior.

The committee is set to draft its final report on the law, after approving final amendments. The law will be submitted to the FNC for discussion during its next session.

Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed out that the committee revised the final draft during its meeting with government representatives, where they agreed on the final draft of the law’s articles.

He also highlighted the FNC’s keenness to meet with representatives of government, community and non-profit entities, as well as experts and specialists, to explore related opinions and suggestions on a key draft law and public topics adopted and discussed by the FNC.

Nasser Al Yamahi, the Committee's Rapporteur, noted that the draft law on witness protection composing 29 articles aims to encourage community participation in crime detection, protect witnesses, defendants, experts, confidential sources and their families, and support judicial authorities in charge of their protection.

